Caroline Hirons: ‘You still need to wear SPF in rainy Belfast during the winter’

Caroline Hirons show at Belfast's Ulster Hall will be a one-stop shop for all things beauty, skincare and beyond

Caroline Hirons promises a “Billy Connolly-esque” show when she brings an unfiltered version of her podcast, Glad We Had This Chat, to Belfast’s Ulster Hall this month.

The evening promises to feature Caroline’s trademark mix of frank and funny conversation as well as an audience Q&A and an on-stage skincare demo.

“There will be plenty of interaction, and lively chat. It’s like an extended version of my podcast, but probably with a lot more bad language,” laughs Caroline.

Having started her eponymous blog in 2010, where she is estimated to have answered over 250,000 skincare questions from followers, Caroline is recognised as the global go-to for skincare advice.

Having just finished up her New York podcast tour, where she spoke to some of the biggest names in the beauty and skincare industry Stateside, Caroline is looking forward to swapping the studio for the stage.

“I didn’t set out to be a celebrity podcaster, I just wanted to have some interesting conversations,” says Caroline, who describes herself as an “industry expert” rather than as an influencer.

A trained beauty therapist and aesthetician, Liverpool-born Caroline fell in love with skincare from her first day on the Aveda counter in Harvey Nichols in 1997.

“If you want people to take you seriously you need to educate yourself,” says Caroline, whose success comes from honest and science-backed knowledge.

In 2008, she began consulting for brands and retailers, including Space NK. She wrote the bestseller Skincare: The New Edit, established the Skin Rocks app featuring advice on over 12,000 products, and has launched her own skincare range.

As the go-to for knowing what works, what doesn’t, what you need and what you absolutely do not when it comes to skincare, I ask Caroline to share her advice.

“I’m not saying at a certain age you shouldn’t be wearing X, Y or Z, but just as you change your clothes, you need to change your skincare routine to suit the temperature and your age.

“As you get older, for example, you might need a richer moisturiser or a serum with retinol and vitamin C. But the basics are a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF.”

Here’s why you skin feels more dry and tight as you age (Alamy Stock Photo)

When it comes to cleansing, Caroline has some tips on how to help keep your skin looking youthful.

This begins with cleansing in tepid water: “Too hot it can cause broken capillaries and too cold, it’s just unpleasant.”

When cleansing and moisturing, she advises massaging upwards. “Gravity is already bringing us downwards, so we should massage the opposite way and exercise the muscles of our face more,” laughs 50-something Caroline.

While our skincare shelves are lined with thousands of products, Caroline warns that the one product we should never scrimp on is sun protection - even in dreary mid-winter Ireland.

“A lot of people in Ireland are red heads with pale skin, so I’m not saying wear an SPF 50 to prevent sunburn, rather it’s a habit to get into to delay the signs of ageing.”

Even if you are not going outdoors, Caroline stresses wearing SPF is non-negotiable as UVA rays are present all-year round.

Winter sun is more likely to accelerate pigmentation (Alamy Stock Photo)

“If you’re reading a book and you don’t need synthetic light, then it is light enough to do damage. So yes, you still need to wear SPF in rainy Belfast during the winter. Apply it every day and it becomes second nature.”

Many moisturisers and foundations now include SPF in their ingredients. Is this sufficient to protect our skin?

“It’s an added bonus, but you should still use a dedicated SPF. You don’t apply make-up evenly to your face and certainly not to the top of your ears. Boys especially need to do their ears, necks and top of heads.”

It’s no-one else’s business what you want to do to your own body. If you want a boob job or a face lift, so be it. I don’t want it, but if Doris next door does, it’s none of my business — Caroline Hirons

Once the domain of the rich and famous, Botox and aesthetics are becoming increasingly affordable and accessible.

Caroline argues that Botox shouldn’t be a taboo word and that women who want to have injectables shouldn’t be subjected to particular judgment.

“Women are always being judged. I see the men who’ve had Botox and fillers, but no-one judges them. We should do what we want to. It’s about finding what best suits you, your skin and your budget.

Caroline Hirons is coming to Belfast's Ulster Hall

“It’s no-one else’s business what you want to do to your own body. If you want a boob job or a face lift, so be it. I don’t want it, but if Doris next door does, it’s none of my business.”

Caroline Hirons, Glad We Had This Chat Unfiltered, with special guest Luke Hamnett, comes to Belfast’s Ulster Hall on February 25. Ulsterhall.co.uk.