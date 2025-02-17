Entertainment

Camila Cabello set for first Irish headline show this summer

The US singer announced her new tour, which includes a Dublin date, at the Bafta afterparty last night

Camila Cabello has hinted her next album will be released in 2024
Camila Cabello has announced a new Irish date
By David Roy

CAMILA Cabello has just announced her first ever Irish headline show hot on the heels of last night’s post-Baftas reveal about her imminent new tour.

The US singer told MTV about her upcoming live plans at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night following the Bafta Awards ceremony, where she was one of the presenters.

“I’m going on tour. My headline tour for the first time in seven years,” she announced.

“I haven’t really toured in a long time. I’ve done festivals and stuff, but it’s so different when it’s your fans.

“I’m going on tour in Europe in July. I’m doing July 8th in London. But yeah, I’m really excited.

“The last time I put my own headline tour together, it was for Romance, my second album, and it got canceled because of Covid. So, come on down!”

Camila Cabello will play 3Arena on July 9
This evening, the Havana singer has revealed that a Dublin date at 3Arena on July 9 is also part of her live plans for 2025.

Tickets priced from €67.20 to €181.75 go on sale at 9am on Friday February 21 via ticketmaster.ie.