Cameron Diaz is Back In Action after decade-long acting hiatus

Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action (John Wilson/Netflix)

Cameron Diaz has returned to the big screen, starring in the trailer for Netflix’s spy action comedy Back In Action, alongside co-star Jamie Foxx.

The comedic thriller follows Diaz and Foxx as former CIA agent couple Emily and Matt, who are dragged back into the world of espionage when their identities are blown years after retiring to start a family.

The film, slated for release on January 17 2025, will see Diaz come out of retirement for the first time since 2014.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are BACK IN ACTION – coming 17 January. pic.twitter.com/hE8EGzoBAO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 14, 2024

Back In Action also marks a return to the screen for Foxx, who experienced a medical issue last year where he said he lost consciousness for 20 days, adding that he “went to hell and back” during his recovery.

The teaser was centred around action, with the on-screen couple escaping a plane crash with a parachute and fighting off criminals with petrol and flames, as well as a high-speed car chase.

Diaz is also seen pursuing an assassin in a motorcycle chase in London before hijacking a speedboat while Foxx features in a nightclub fight scene.

Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action (John Wilson/Netflix) (John Wilson/Netflix/PA)

“Just like old times baby, just like old times,” Foxx says.

Other cast members include Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, Barbie star Jamie Demetriou and Friday Night Lights actor Kyle Chandler.

Charlie’s Angels star Diaz last played foster mother Miss Hannigan in 2014 movie musical Annie which featured Foxx in the role of New York mayoral candidate Will Stacks.

They both also starred in film Any Given Sunday (1999) about the fortunes of the fictional Miami Sharks American football team.