Broadcasters urged to bring more productions to Scotland

The minister said the commissioning of programmes like Granite Harbour, set in Aberdeen, was good progress, but more action is required by broadcasters

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has urged broadcasters to bring more productions north of the border.

After meetings with the BBC, Channel 4 and regulator Ofcom this week, Angus Robertson has pushed for more investment in Scotland as the country’s screen industry continues to grow and plans to be worth £1 billion by the end of the decade.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Robertson said: “In recent years, public service broadcasters have made good progress on their commitments to improve their presence and representation outside of London, including the opening of Channel 4’s creative hub in Glasgow in 2019 and the commissioning of programmes like Granite Harbour, set in Aberdeen.

The Culture Secretary had a series of meetings with broadcasters this week (Jane Barlow/PA)

“But there is much more to do. Scotland has a huge array of talented producers and creative teams that can bring new ideas and new perspectives to UK audiences, and this must not be overlooked by those making commissioning decisions in London.

“The spirit of production quotas should be fully embraced to ensure a strong, sustainable future for broadcasting in Scotland.”

He also said he was “disappointed” in the decision of Ofcom to require Channel 4 to produce 12% of its hours outside of London – rising from 9% – in its public service licence renewal announced last month.

“All parties, including public service broadcasters, Ofcom, governments and screen agencies, like Screen Scotland, must work in partnership so that investment benefits all nations fairly and supports the growth of creative industries across the UK,” Mr Robertson said.