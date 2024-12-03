Belfast’s EMERGE dance music festival announces 2025 line-up

Belfast’s EMERGE music festival has announced the first phase of its line-up for 2025.
Billed as “Ireland’s biggest electronic music festival”, the Boucher Road Playing Fields-based festival made its debut in 2022.
Following a huge sold-out weekend last year, it will return on August 23 and 24 with a “stellar line-up” featuring Fatboy Slim, BICEP Pres. CHROMA, Sonny Fodera, Hannah Laing, Jazzy, Sikoti b2b Alex Farrell “and loads more” as part of a line-up featuring over 80 acts across four stages and two days.
“Living legend Fatboy Slim tops out our 2025 line-up,” said Joe Dougan from EMERGE.
More: Charli XCX to headline Belsonic in 2025
“Alongside local heroes BICEP Pres. CHROMA, and Sonny Fodera, fresh from selling out two nights in Dublin’s 3Arena and a lightning-fast sellout at Custom House Square - these are three of global electronic music’s biggest names.
“They join a huge lineup of local & international performers such as Marlon Hoffstadt, Horsegiirl & 2QUICK2GRUV (AKA blk.), along with stage takeovers from Manchester titans TELETECH & Hannah Laing’s DOOF brand.
More: ‘Irish crowds are so rowdy, so ravey and so fun’ - Ammara
“More than 80 artists will appear across the weekend on four stages, with emphasis, as ever, on spectacular sound & lighting - ensuring the fan experience is genuinely world class.”
Pre-sale tickets will be available from 12pm Thursday, December 5 from Emerge25-SignUp with remain tickets going on general sale at 9am on Friday December 6 via ticketmaster.ie.
More festival information is available at emergebelfast.com .