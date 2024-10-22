Belfast theatre company Tinderbox win UK award

Tinderbox Theatre Company has won the Best Play Revival award at the UK Theatre Awards for its “bold and innovative” production of Rhino.

Adapted and directed by Patrick J O’Reilly and performed at the Lyric Theatre Belfast, Rhino offers a modern reinterpretation of Eugene Ionesco’s renowned play Rhinoceros.

In an online gaming world resembling a quaint French village, a rampaging rhinoceros strikes terror. The chaos escalates when the virtual villagers begin sprouting horns and transforming into rhinos themselves.

Only the sceptical last man standing, Berenger, played by Richard Clements, stands alone from the increasingly hysterical herd. As the irresistible allure of the stampede intensifies, a crucial question arises: Can Berenger resist the Rhino’s magnetic pull, or will he succumb to conformity?

“We are absolutely over the moon and thrilled that Tinderbox has been honoured with this award,” said Mr O’Reilly.

Patrick J O'Reilly, pictured left, and Ciaran Haggerty from Tinderbox

“This is the result of an incredible team effort, and I couldn’t be prouder of the entire cast and crew of Rhino.

“We also deeply value our partnership with the Lyric Theatre, whose support has been integral to this success.”

The production highlights Tinderbox Theatre Company’s ongoing commitment to igniting creativity and producing original and impactful work that resonates with audiences.

Known for its fresh approach to theatre-making, the company continues to be a trailblazer in Northern Ireland’s arts scene.

Noirin McKinney, director of arts development within Northern Ireland’s Arts Council added; “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted that Tinderbox, one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting and influential theatre companies, has been acknowledged by the UK Theatre awards.

“Rhino is a stunning piece of theatre, creatively, conceptually and visually. A very worthy winner.”