‘Being ADHD, I struggle to close my mind down’ - Sarah McCaffrey of the Royal Television Society in Northern Ireland

1. Up and at it - what is your morning routine?

Mornings revolve around getting the kids to school – and trying not to forget what club they have on that day or evening. Thank goodness for ‘Alexa’ to keep us right. Then off to work.

2. What might you eat in a typical working day for...

Breakfast? I have boiled eggs every morning – being neurodiverse, I have a habit of always eating the same things – it never gets boring for me.

Lunch? Chicken soup and a sandwich.

Evening meal? Anything with potatoes and I am happy. I am a bland eater.

3. Is nutrition important to you – do you take health supplements?

With young children, I find nutrition is even more important to me now as I want to set a good example for them, but it is hard to avoid all the junk food in every shop and at every till. I never ate as many sweets as my kids. Yes, I think taking supplements, especially vitamin D in the dark months, is important for my health.

4. Ever been on a diet – if so, how did it go?

No, I don’t think I would have the mindset to do it, although I don’t eat after 7pm and I usually don’t have breakfast until after 8am, so I guess that’s maybe mini-fasting when I think about it.

5. Weekend treat?

A trip to the bakery for some lovely cakes and buns.

6. How do you keep physically and mentally fit?

Having a dog keeps me fit, as do the children – but I also go to the gym a few days a week as well.

7. Best tip for everyday fitness?

Walking the kids to school instead of driving… it’s good for the environment and for health and fitness – but, it’s still a struggle to do it in the rush of a morning…

8. Were you a fan of schools sports/PE or do you have a memory from those days that you would rather forget?

I loved sports day in primary school, but hated it in secondary school. I went to an all-girls school where they made you undertake schools sports day in navy pants instead of shorts, so I just never went, even though I was a fast runner. Along with some of the girls in my year back in 1990s, I helped set up our first school football team, but we had no-one to play against, so it never went any further. That situation is so much better now, thankfully.

9. Teetotal or tipple?

Teetotal - better for my mind and soul.

10. Stairs or lift?

Lift up, stairs down.

11. What book are you currently reading?

Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker – I am hoping to follow his logical thinking and finally get better at sleeping. I am a true night owl.

12. Best Netflix/ streaming TV?

The kids and I have been really enjoying The Rings of Power on Amazon, and good old Strictly at the weekend – it never disappoints for great family viewing.

I recently tried to take up gymnastics again as an adult; I didn’t last long, but I have a new respect for all the kids doing it — Sarah McCaffrey

13. Any new skills or hobbies?

I recently tried to take up gymnastics again as an adult; I didn’t last long, but I have a new respect for all the kids doing it. It isn’t easy.

14. How do you relax?

Walking my dog, Betsy, in Lagan Meadows as the sun sets, or else taking a walk down the Portrush West Strand to really clear the mind.

15. What would you tell your younger self?

I hated my school and left at 16 with only a handful of GCSEs – it was tough: I would tell ‘mini me’: You aren’t stupid, put your mind to it and you can do anything. I now have two degrees and a master’s. The ‘mini me’ would be chuffed. And if you told her she would work in the BBC one day, she would think the dreams are now complete.

I wish I had known I was dyslexic while in school and had had the support I needed to be more academic when younger — Sarah McCaffrey

16. What are your goals for the rest of 2024?

I always believe in trying to better yourself, being grateful for what you have and being kind and practising gratitude. We never know how long we’ve got, so it’s important to just enjoy the present and the small things in life, especially with family. Any time with my kids is time truly well spent.

17. What time do you get to bed and do you think you get enough sleep?

Being ADHD, I struggle to close my mind down and not think of all the hundreds of things I would like to do which can keep me awake at night. It means I have a lot of journals full of endless ideas. Hyper-focusing can sometimes be all-consuming and can keep me up later than I would like.

18. Biggest gripe or regret?

I wish I had known I was dyslexic while in school and had had the support I needed to be more academic when younger. My school was such an unsupportive environment; I hated the place.

19. Have your priorities in life or perspectives changed?

Since I was a small kid, I always wanted to work in the television industry and that passion for storytelling has never waned. It is wonderful to see the new entrants coming into the industry via RTS Futures.

20. Has coronavirus – or any health epiphany or life event - changed your attitude towards your own mortality?

Having children will always change anyone’s life perspective, as it did mine. But having had close family members experience cancer over the last few years has taught me to appreciate life more than ever and realise what a gift it is. Plus, it’s short, so be kind and enjoy the moment.

The 9th annual Royal Television Awards Northern Ireland takes place at Titanic Belfast on November 14. Full list of nominations available at rts.org.uk/award/finalists-revealed-2024-rts-northern-ireland-television-awards