BBC to air two-part Call The Midwife Christmas special for first time

The BBC is to broadcast a two-part Call The Midwife Christmas special this year for the first time.

This year’s festive trip to 1960s east London will consist of two 60-minute episodes, rather than one 90-minute episode, complete with a Christmas cliff-hanger.

In the special, the Nonnatus House midwives fulfil their duties delivering babies and a funfair comes to Poplar, bringing excitement to the neighbourhood.

However, as the residents prepare for a carol concert, news of an escaped prisoner prompts fears that they could be lurking in the area after a spate of break-ins.

Call The Midwife (Olly Courtney/BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

Also in the episodes, the Turner children become caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect Dinky cars and scrap metal while Trixie (Helen George) makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother, Geoffrey (Christopher Harper).

Elsewhere, Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas and Violet (Annabelle Apsion) hosts a mince pie competition while the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil.

First look images from the episodes show the characters at what looks to be a carol concert.

Another photo shows the Turner children opening their presents at Christmas while Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) is seen dressed as Father Christmas, carrying a red sack and a bell.

Production is underway for the next series of the programme which will consist of eight new episodes, on top of the two Christmas episodes, launching in early 2025 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The Turner family (Olly Courtney/BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

A 15th series of the long-running show has also been commissioned.

Heidi Thomas, creator and writer of the show, said: “Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist.”

Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer, said: “For the first time, viewers can luxuriate in a two-part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: “Call the Midwife has become one of UK television’s most popular festive traditions, and this year we wanted to go even better with Call the Midwife’s biggest Christmas ever. Heidi and the team have lined up an absolute treat.”

The two-part special will air on BBC One over the festive period.