Bashy says he was scared to record Mobo-winning album after 15 years away

Bashy celebrates winning best album for Being Poor Is Expensive during the Mobo Awards

Bashy has said that he was “so scared” to record his first album in 15 years as he picked up an award for the record at the 2025 Mobos.

At Tuesday’s awards ceremony in Newcastle, the 40-year-old actor and rapper won best album for 2024’s Being Poor Is Expensive, and also took home best hip hop act.

The Londoner said that “it hasn’t sunk in”, as he has “wanted this since I was a young kid”.

“I was scared to record,” he also said.

“I was scared to put it (the album) out… I was so scared. Man, I was so scared to make music again, (I felt) a lot of fear, a lot of trauma.

“I’m older, like and I think the world can sometimes make people feel like that as well… that you’re washed (up) when you’re older, it’s like, it’s done, it’s a wrap. But that’s what I was saying up there.”

Bashy also said that his advice for budding musicians is to keep trying, and artists “need to appreciate” these moments, and not focus on “what’s up next?”

He also said: “I’m so happy that I achieved it for myself, and I’ve done it independently with my team, and we’ve backed ourselves. I’m so happy about that.

Ashley Thomas, also known by his stage name Bashy (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“And then what makes it even more special is my mom… my mom had cancer in 2011 and I was shooting a film in Newcastle, and I used to go back and forth to see her all the time when I was filming. But she’s here tonight to witness this… she’s here with my sister, my brother.”

Bashy, real name Ashley Thomas, also said he “loves” his mother, and he could see her “beaming” when he won.

The rapper is also known for his acting career in TV shows Top Boy, The Serpent Queen, Black Cake, Them and 24: Legacy.

His last record was Catch Me If You Can in 2009 – which saw him nominated at the Mobo awards for best UK act and best album.

The 2025 ceremony also saw Central Cee become the joint most-decorated rapper in Mobo Awards history, after tying with Stormzy on seven awards.

The London-born star, whose real name is Oakley Caesar-Su, won best male act for a second year in a row.