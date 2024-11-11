Barry McGuigan says he wants to ‘conquer’ I’m A Celebrity ‘before I get too old’

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 19:00 Monday 11th November 2024From ITVI’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here SR24: on ITV1 & ITVXPictured: Barry McGuiganThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:michael.taiwo1@itv.com

Former boxer Barry McGuigan has said he wants to “conquer” I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “before I get too old” after he was announced as a contestant on the ITV reality show.

The 63-year-old, who is best known for winning the world featherweight title against Eusebio Pedroza in 1985, will be seen entering the jungle when the show returns on ITV1 on Sunday at 9pm.

He will be joined by the likes of N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Coleen Rooney and McFly star Danny Jones among others.

The contestants for the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity have been announced (ITV) (Yoshitaka Kono/ITV)

Speaking about appearing on the show, McGuigan said: “It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old.

“I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these challenges easy.

“I’d rather do it when I’m 63 than 73, put it that way.

“I’d like to do well.

“I’m not saying I’m going to win, but I’d like to be in there for a sustained amount of time so that I can get to know all of the guys in camp.”

The Irish former boxer, who went on to become a successful boxing trainer and pundit, went on to say he would take on any trials he was asked to do.

McGuigan added: “I couldn’t refuse to do it.

“Once you’ve made the decision to get into I’m A Celebrity, you have to be willing to do everything.

“It might be disgusting and you might be tired, but being a fighter and being dedicated and committed to training and getting ready for fights, you have to go through hell, physically as well as psychologically.

“So, I know what I’m letting myself in for.

“It might be very funny, me going, ‘oh no, go on, you do it’, there might be all of that.

“But at the end of the day I’m not going to refuse.”

The Clones-born sports star was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1985, and was credited with uniting both Catholic and Protestant fans in support at the height of the Troubles.