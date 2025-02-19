Armagh reveals St Patrick’s Day 2025 celebrations

St Patrick's Roman Catholic Cathedral will come alight with a number of events during the Home of St Patrick Festival from March 9 - 17

The ecclesiastical capital of Ireland and the only city in the world with two cathedrals dedicated to St Patrick, is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors for its Home of St Patrick Festival.

The week-long celebration, taking place from March 9 - 17, will honour the life and legacy of the island’s patron saint with an exciting lineup of music, art, theatre, and cultural experiences.

From an open-air Shindig and a leprechaun run and stained-glass workshop and dawn light celebration at Navan Centre & Fort, there is something for everyone as part of the festival.

Stained glass window featuring Patron Saint of Ireland, St Patrick

Steeped in history, Armagh is uniquely connected to St Patrick, who established his first stone church in the city in 445AD.

The iconic City provides the perfect backdrop to understand why he brings such meaning to people here, and the profound influence he left on the culture and heritage of this island.

One of the most significant events in the Festival’s programme is the Vigil Walk. The torch-led walk takes place on Sunday 16 at 7.30pm and connects Armagh’s two breathtaking Cathedrals – St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral and St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral – in a symbolic reflection of St Patrick’s own journey to unite people through Christianity.

Guided walking tours of the Cathedrals and surrounding areas will also take place throughout the Festival and offer insights into why St Patrick chose Armagh to build his first stone church, along with stories, myths, and legends from his time here. En route walkers can appreciate the wonderful panoramic views of this city.

On St Patrick’s morning, Navan Centre and Fort will explore what drew the Saint to the area to build his first church as it hosts its Dawn Light event. Through drama and live music, the event will bring to life the ancient story of St Patrick’s arrival, and how he asked the local chieftain, Daire, for the Hill of the Sallows to build a church.

Organised by the local community, the festivities will culminate with Armagh’s iconic parade on the 17 will weave its way through the city, full of music, entertainment, and colourful displays.

Whilst the festival is very much an ode to and reflection of St Patrick, it is also a celebration of the vibrant and unique cultural spirit of the region.

A concert by Malachy Cush and friends at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral will kick-off the festival on March 9.

From March 14 to 16, Armagh’s live Irish music trail will fill the city’s welcoming pubs with vibrant performances by artists like Gary Owen and Eoin Ogs Kelly.

The lively atmosphere continues on March 14 with St. Patrick’s Shindig Open Air Concert in Market Square, featuring performances from popular Irish bands The High Stool Prophets, Pure Blarney, and The Reillys.

The St Patrick's Shindig Open Air Concert will feature The High Stool Prophets

Alternatively, the Storytelling, Fiddles & Stew event on the same evening at Charlemont Arms Hotel celebrates Ireland reputation for storytelling, with poet and playwright Mart Hearty, one of the last ever winners of the Bard of Armagh. Also features music from Kenny Qua, Anne Lyttle and fiddle player Paul Bradley.

Other events include an enchanting performance by the vocal ensemble SYSTIR at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral on March15 and the contemporary Irish dance show JigJazz and Shamrock Family Singalong on March 16.

Armagh's Church of Ireland Cathedral lit up green for St Patricks Day

St Patrick is, of course, renown for driving snakes out of Ireland and intrepid explores can join the team of Wee Critters in Snakes, Slugs and Spiders at Navan Centre on March 15.

Sara McGeary, Tourism Manager said:”St Patrick is known around the world, but Armagh is where his story truly began. It was here that St Patrick began his mission and with two cathedrals bearing his name, our city offers an authentic connection to his story.

“For centuries, Armagh has been a place of pilgrimage and celebration, and our festival proudly continues that tradition. This year’s diverse programme—featuring everything from live music trails to sunrise storytelling at Navan—ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy, all while honouring St Patrick’s enduring influence.”

For full details of the 2025 Home of St Patrick Festival programme visit visitarmagh.com/festivals/st-patrick.