Ariana Grande apologises over backstage behaviour after claims by actress

US star Ariana Grande has apologised for “offending” Elvira, after the actress claimed the pop star snubbed her during a meet and greet.

The Mistress Of The Dark star, real name Cassandra Peterson, spoke about her encounter with actress and singer Grande during a question and answer panel in California.

Peterson said Grande asked for around 20 tickets to her show several years ago and, while backstage, asked if she would take pictures with “all of her friends and relatives”.

“I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them,” Peterson said during the panel, which she later posted on Instagram.

“Then I say to her ‘can we take a photo together’ and she goes ‘No, I’d rather not’… and then she left before my show started, all her relatives stayed.”

At the end of the video, Peterson laughs when someone on stage said “she’s playing the wrong witch” – referencing Grande’s role in the film adaption of Wicked in which she plays Glinda, the Good Witch of the South.

Grande has since said she was “disheartened” to see Peterson’s comments.

“I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around seven years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places),” Grande commented on Peterson’s Instagram post.

“But if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologise for offending you so.

“Thank you for being so nice to my mum, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but I’ll talk to her…clearly, we all have our days!)”

Grande signed off the post writing “sending love always”, adding “you’ll always be our queen of Halloween”.

A representative for Peterson has been contacted for comment.