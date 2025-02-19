Ardoyne author Paul McVeigh on I Hear You, his new north Belfast-centric book of short stories

“THE lovely thing about short stories is that you can write something in one style, and then go on to the next one and try something completely different again,” enthuses north Belfast-born author Paul McVeigh of his passion for short-form fiction.

“Whereas, with The Good Son [McVeigh’s acclaimed debut novel], I was with the same character for two years and it was all written in a child’s voice from a first-person perspective.”

It’s been 10 years since The Good Son hit bookshelves, its funny, touching tale of misfit schoolboy Mickey Donnelly’s determination to escape Troubles-plagued Ardoyne earning the author The Polari First Novel Prize and The McCrea Literary Award.

However, McVeigh has not been resting on his laurels: since 2015, the Ballysillan-based writer has edited a trio of short story anthologies - Belfast Stories, Queer Love and The 32: An Anthology of Irish Working-Class Voices - and written a hit play, Big Man, which won an Irish Times Theatre Award when it was staged at Belfast’s Lyric theatre in 2022.

He also had a series of 10 interlinked short stories commissioned and broadcast by BBC Radio Four: aired in 2023, The Circus introduced listeners to a colourful selection of characters from the north Belfast streets leading off Carlisle Circus, whose varied lives intersect thanks to a local talent competition.

This short story cycle forms the core of I Hear You, along with three other brief but memorable standalone tales which have also been broadcast on ‘the wireless’.

As a self-confessed “Christmas freak”, the author was overjoyed to have one of these stories, Daddy Christmas - a bittersweet tale of a man who finds his usual Christmas routine spoiled by his best friend’s new partner - broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Christmas Day.

“I am the biggest Christmas freak you can possibly imagine,” confesses McVeigh, who was based in London for many years where he co-founded the London Short Story Festival.

“I was that kid who used to get the TV Times and Radio Times and circle all the things I wanted to watch over Christmas.

“So the fact I was asked to do the Christmas Day story, and that I was then actually in the Radio Times, going out on Christmas Day at 12 o’clock, and that it was a story about a gay man.

“It was no small thing to be able to do that - I think it’s probably one of the most special things in my career.”

I Hear You also features the first short story McVeigh ever wrote for radio, Tickles, a moving and tender tale of a son visiting with his Alzheimer’s-addled mother, who confuses him for his late father, which was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Mother’s Day.

However, I Hear You opens with perhaps the most memorable story of the whole collection.

Another Radio 4 commission, Cuckoo is an unsettling story about a man who finds himself having an unwilling out-of-body experience following an emergency operation which doesn’t go according to plan.

Terrifyingly, this one was based on a real life experience, as McVeigh explains.

“I had major surgery probably about eight months after [The Good Son] came out,” explains the author, who moved back to his home city around this time.

“Even though I was actually still working afterwards, I didn’t really properly recover for quite a few years.

“It’s about the trauma of surgery and and the things that might go on through your mind. This guy [in the story] has this idea that something sort of escaped from him when they cut him open.

“It’s about how you’re changed by a major event like that, that you’re never the same. You’re just not the person you were before.”

McVeigh adds: “It’s kind of spooky. Some some people see it as a ghost story. I love that, because I was always into sci-fi and horror when I was growing up.”

As for The Circus, this amusing 10-part series offers a rich and moreish stew of drag queens, ego-centric comedians, bitter teachers, hopeful crooners, crap magicians, eco-warrior Irish dancers, irrepressible impressionists, troubled immigrants, desperate housewives, dodgy mediums and unrepentant conmen.

These individual stories are gradually and skilfully woven together by McVeigh, who sprinkles each tale with the kind of north Belfast-specific details that let readers know he’s a local - albeit one who’s been away and then come back with a fresh perspective on how the area has changed.

“When I moved back from London, I bought a house in Ballysillan,” explains the author, who is already working on another short story collection as well as a novel which further draws upon his harrowing health experiences.

“It’s quite funny, because I was brought up in Ardoyne, and of course we would never have gone up to Ballysillan then.

“It was like a big scary thing because of the Troubles - and now I live there, and all my neighbours are lovely. They all know that I’m from Ardoyne, and none of that matters. The world has moved on.

“I think The Circus is about that: things have moved on, but I think in working class areas - especially in north Belfast - there’s always two things running side by side.

“They’re moving on, and they’re holding on. It’s a push and pull, a constant tug of war.

He adds: “There’s something lovely about coming back to somewhere and seeing it again after years away.

“It’s like if you see your little nephew every day, you don’t necessarily notice the changes he’s going through because they’re so incremental.

“But, if you go away for 10 years and then come back, you go, ‘Oh my God, look at how you’ve grown!’.

“So I think there is something in that: I’ve come back to north Belfast and gone, ‘Oh my God - look at you now’.”

Paul McVeigh will be launching I Hear You at Look North! The North Belfast Festival on February 28. He will also teach a short story workshop on Saturday March 1 from 2pm to 4pm. See northbelfastfestival.com for tickets and full festival programme. I Hear You is published by Salt on March 3