Ant and Dec launch T-shirt to raise funds for children in poverty at Christmas

Ant and Dec have supported the Cash for Kids charity for several years and are promoting its charity T-shirt this Christmas

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have launched a limited edition T-shirt to raise funds to buy Christmas presents for children living in poverty.

The duo, who are currently in Australia presenting the latest series of the ITV reality show, unveiled the top, designed by artist Mul, as part of Cash For Kids’ Mission Christmas appeal.

The limited edition garment features a cartoon design which pays homage to various moments from the TV partners’ careers, with 100% of the profits going to charity.

All of the profit made on the t-shirts will be donated to charity

Ant, 49, said of the initiative: “We’ve been patrons of Cash for Kids for a long time.

“They do such amazing work all year round, but we know how much their support is needed at this time of year.

“Their Mission Christmas appeal helps Santa get gifts to as many children as possible who are at risk of having nothing to open on Christmas Day, all around the UK.”

Ant and Dec have supported the charity, which helps children living in poverty, suffering from abuse or living with additional needs, for two decades.

Dec, also 49, added: “This year we roped in Geordie artist Mul to design these T-shirts for the Mission Christmas appeal.

“All the profits go towards making a real difference to children at Christmas. We hope you love them as much as we do.”

The north-east artist said he was “blown away” to hear the presenters liked his work and wanted him to design the T-shirts.

Mul said: “I knew about the charity from their work in my area and am over the moon to be involved. I really hope we can help more kids this Christmas because of it.”

The T-shirts cost £25 and are available to buy on the Cash for Kids website.

Along with presenting I’m A Celebrity…, the two are also known for playing PJ and Duncan in CBBC series Byker Grove, and performing together as a pop duo under their characters’ names. They had a number one hit with Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble in 1994.

They present Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win, and previously fronted Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.