Ant and Dec joke about Rooney-Vardy trial as I’m A Celeb 2024 kicks off

Coleen Rooney has joined the cast of celebrities in the jungle this year

The launch show of 2024’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! began with hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly making jokes about Coleen Rooney’s high-profile libel trial with Rebekah Vardy.

The ITV reality show, which is famous for its eating contests and terrifying trials, returned on Sunday for the first episode of the new series.

Dancing On Ice judge and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Loose Women’s Jane Moore and McFly star Danny Jones are among this year’s contestants.

Liverpool-born Rooney, 38, follows Vardy, 42, who competed in the 17th series of the reality TV show in 2017, into the Australian jungle.

At the beginning of the episode, Donnelly said: “It will be nice for Coleen to face a trial that doesn’t involve Rebekah Vardy.”

Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie when she accused Norwich-born Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking her private information to The Sun in a viral post on social media.

In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was “substantially true”.

In the episode on Sunday, the celebrities paired up and faced challenges in a bid to become the leaders of the camp, with Rooney and BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough competing together.

The top dogs will get certain privileges, including being exempt from the first trial, not having to do chores and getting to sleep in the leaders’ lodge.

Also in this year’s series is Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, BBC Radio 1 star Melvin Odoom, internet personality and Loose Women host GK Barry and former Irish boxer Barry McGuigan.

Introducing McGuigan, Donnelly made reference to millions of people watching former boxer Mike Tyson lose his fight against YouTuber Jake Paul.

He said that former world championship boxer McGuigan, who is from Ireland, would either have to do the ITV reality show or “fight a YouTuber on Netflix”.

Halsall, Odoom, Barry, and Rooney also landed on the beach.

Rooney admitted she “had never been exposed as much as this,” before taking the challenge on.

“I wasn’t nervous until (arriving),” she added, wearing a jumpsuit. “I should have come in my bikini.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.