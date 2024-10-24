Ant and Dec gunge mannequins as new trailer reveals I’m A Celebrity launch date

A new trailer has revealed the release date for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly can be seen gungeing mannequins in a new trailer which has revealed the launch date for the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The reality show’s 24th series will launch on November 17, with the first trailer for the 2024 edition showing McPartlin and Donnelly in a “secret jungle test facility” in Australia sending animals crawling over the heads of mannequins and shooting flame throwers.

The advert is soundtracked by Britney Spears’s …Baby One More Time, and also sees the presenting pair firing pink gunge at the mannequins and pressing a button to plunge them into pools of green liquid.

In the trailer, a voiceover says: “Putting fame to the test, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday, November 17 on ITV1 and ITVX.”

Speaking about the new series, an ITV spokesperson said: “This year, ITV’s much-loved presenting duo Ant and Dec are trading in their jungle jackets for lab coats, taking on the roles of mad scientists as they put the infamous Bushtucker Trials to the ultimate test.

“But which trials will make the cut? And which brave celebrities will be set to face them in the upcoming series?

“Find out when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV1 and ITVX next month.”

The last series of the reality show saw TV personality and radio presenter Sam Thompson crowned king of the jungle, with boxer Tony Bellew finishing second and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage coming third.

Other stars taking part in last year’s series included JLS singer Marvin Humes, First Dates maitre d’hotel Fred Sirieix, and former jockey Frankie Dettori.