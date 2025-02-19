Amazon’s new Alexa delayed — again — over incorrect answers

UK users ask Alexa everything from pancake recipes to the value of Bitcoin, according to Amazon

Amazon plans to unveil a revamped version of its Alexa virtual assistant in New York later this month - the second launch event after a series of delays since the artificial-intelligence-powered upgrade was first announced in September 2023.

But while the event is scheduled for February 26, the public release of the new Alexa has been pushed back until more than a month later, according to internal messages seen by The Washington Post and an Amazon employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their job.

Amazon staff learned of the new delay, which is due in part to the new version of the assistant giving incorrect answers to test questions, at a recent meeting, the employee said.

The “smarter and more conversational” version of Alexa will not be available until March 31 or later, the employee said, at least a year and a half after it was initially announced in response to competition from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Internal messages seen by The Post confirmed the launch was originally scheduled for this month but was subsequently moved to the end of March.

Amazon declined to comment on this story. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.

Amazon’s failure to launch its renewed Alexa shows how even as the tech industry ploughs billions of dollars of investment into AI, companies are struggling to enhance marketable products with the technology. Apple last month paused an AI feature for iPhones that summarized notifications after it misrepresented news alerts.

Some investors on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley have warned that the tech industry may struggle to reap profits at the scale needed to repay its enormous capital investment in generative AI technology.

Amazon executives on a recent earnings call said the company will spend $100 billion this year, much of it on data centre development.

Alexa is the Amazon Echo smartspeaker’s voice assistant (David Parry/PA)

An enhanced version of Amazon’s voice assistant could boost its revenue by driving more sales of Alexa devices once the upgrade becomes publicly available. The assistant is free on the more than 500 million Alexa devices around the world that can play music, dim lights and read headlines.

Amazon previously planned to launch the improved Alexa with a free trial period, after which customers would have to pay a subscription fee, The Post reported.

According to internal documents seen by The Post, new features of the subscriber-only, AI-powered Alexa could include the ability to adopt a personality, recall conversations, order takeout or call a taxi. Some of the new Alexa features are similar to Alexa abilities that were previously available free through partnerships with companies like Grubhub and Uber.

In the more than a year since Amazon first announced the new Alexa, the company restructured its devices team and replaced senior vice president Dave Limp, who became CEO at Bezos’s rocket company, Blue Origin, with veteran Microsoft executive Panos Panay.

Meanwhile, Alexa’s competitors advanced.

Apple launched an upgraded version of Siri, Alexa’s most prominent voice-operated rival. OpenAI, Google and other companies developing ChatGPT-style chatbots added voice capabilities that are more social and conversational than Alexa, which is more scripted and task-oriented.

In August, Amazon staff were told the upgraded Alexa would launch before the presidential election. The following month, videos of Alexa appearing to favour then-Vice President Kamala Harris over presidential rival Donald Trump went viral, a glitch Amazon staff linked to AI technology added to the assistant to boost accuracy.

Generative AI, the technology behind recent chatbots that Amazon is adding to Alexa, is prone to errors, including flubs known as “hallucinations,” when an AI system fabricates incorrect information and presents it as if it were true.

The AI-enhanced version of Alexa in development has been repeatedly delayed due to problems with incorrect answers, the employee working on the launch told The Post.

As a popular product that is a decade old, the Alexa brand is valuable, and the company is hesitant to risk customer trust by launching a product that is not reliable, the person said.

Alexa has struggled with accuracy in the past. When asked in 2023 whether there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election, The Post reported, Alexa incorrectly said there was a “massive amount,” echoing misinformation propagated by Trump that the election had been stolen.

The following year, Alexa gave an incorrect response to the question, “Who is the president of the United States?” Amazon has said that it looks out for bad responses via user feedback and continual testing of Alexa and swiftly fixes any problems.

On Wednesday afternoon, the existing version of Alexa correctly answered that Trump is president and that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. But the assistant showed signs of struggling to keep up with the times.

Asked to identify the tallest mountain peak in Alaska, it said Denali, and asked what body of water borders Texas, it said the Gulf of Mexico. Trump issued an executive order last month to change Denali to Mount McKinley and the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Google has said it would adopt those changes and this week began displaying a Gulf of America label on its maps service to US users.

- Washington Post