Alabama 3 extend 25th anniversary celebrations for Sopranos theme Woke Up This Morning to Belfast and Dublin

ALABAMA 3 will be celebrating their first two records, Exile on Coldharbour Lane and La Peste with a run of live dates this spring - including stops in Belfast and Dublin.

In December, the group marked the 25th anniversary of Woke Up This Morning being chosen as the theme tune to TV hit The Sopranos by setting out on the road to perform their first two albums on a tour of their favourite venues, including shows at Manchester’s O2 Ritz and London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Now, they are set to extend the celebration with an extensive run of dates across the UK and Ireland. The new tour kicks off in Belfast and will once again find Larry Love and co treating fans to full performances of their first two records along with a selection of other favourites throughout March and April.

Alabama 3's Exile on Coldharbour Lane

“Our Exile On Coldharbour Lane tour plans were rudely and aptly interrupted by La Peste itself - aka the Covid pandemic,” Larry Love explains.

“We are giving the brothers and sisters space to congregate and celebrate both albums, especially now Devlin Love is back to make them even more of an event.”

Read more

Alabama 3 will return to Belfast in March

While Exile On Coldharbour Lane was the album which launched their songs into the hands of David Chase, the producer of The Sopranos, La Peste was no stranger to having songs being featured in major films and series.

La Peste features the hugely popular The Sopranos mix of Woke Up This Morning, along with Sad Eyed Lady of The Lowlife which was also featured on the show.

Too Sick To Pray from the album was used in Gone In Sixty Seconds featuring Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Cage and also features on the popular TV series Being Human, while Mansion on The Hill was featured on the soundtrack to 3000 Miles To Graceland starring Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner.

The new live shows will get underway in Belfast at The Limelight on March 7, with the band also visiting The Academy in Dublin on March 8 before returning to the UK for dates including stops at the O2 Academy in Liverpool and The Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh.

Alabama 3 will be joined on the road by a rotating cast of special guests, including Frank Harvey Music, Body Horror and Forgotten Pharaohs.

The full list of dates is as follows:

Alabama 3 are back on tour

MARCH

Friday 7th - Limelight, Belfast (with Frank Harvey Music)

Saturday 8th - Academy, Dublin (Frank Harvey Music)

Sunday 9th - Dolans, Limerick (with Frank Harvey Music)

Thursday 13th - Sub89, Reading (with Body Horror)

Friday 14th - O2 Academy 2, Birmingham (with Forgotten Pharaohs)

Saturday 15th - O2 Academy, Liverpool (with Forgotten Pharaohs)

Sunday 16th - Warehouse, Leeds (with Body Horror)

Thursday 20th - Foundry, Sheffield (with Million)

Friday 21st - Boiler Shop, Newcastle (with LAZYRAVE)

Saturday 22nd - The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh (with Million)

Sunday 23rd - Old Fire Station, Carlisle (with LAZYRAVE)

Friday 28th - Engine Rooms, Southampton (with Body Horror)

Saturday 29th - Tramshed, Cardiff (with Body Horror)

Sunday 30th - Concorde 2, Brighton (with The Dead Reds)

APRIL

Thursday 3rd - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (with Forgotten Pharaohs)

Friday 4th - Picturedrome, Holmfirth (with Body Horror)

Saturday 5th - Roadmender, Northampton (with Forgotten Pharaohs)

Tickets are on sale now via alabama3.co.uk/live