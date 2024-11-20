Actress Tamzin Outhwaite joins Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up

Tamzin Outhwaite will compete against five other celebrities with festive-themed routines to impress the judges and studio audience

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite has said she cannot wait to “immerse myself in all things glitter and sequins” as she joins the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up.

The 54-year-old, known for playing Mel Owen in the BBC soap EastEnders, will be partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin for the festive edition of the BBC dancing show.

She will compete against five other celebrities with festive-themed dance routines to impress the judges and studio audience.

Tamzin Outhwaite will be partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin (Ian West/PA)

Outhwaite said: “I’m so excited to swap the stage for the Strictly ballroom this Christmas.

“I’m used to performing in front of a live audience but this is a whole new experience.

“I can’t wait to immerse myself in all things glitter and sequins, let’s hope the judges show Nikita and I some extra festive cheer this Christmas.”

The stage and screen star played DCI Sasha Miller in the BBC’s New Tricks and appeared in Red Cap, Hotel Babylon and Murder Is Easy.

In the world of film, Outhwaite featured in 2002’s Out Of Control and 2012’s Great Expectations alongside stars including Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter.

Her recent theatre roles include Abigail’s Party at the Theatre Royal Stratford East and the West End revival of Noises Off.

Outhwaite joins TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams, comedian Josh Widdicombe, athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (known as Nitro in Gladiators) and Tayce, who will become the programme’s first drag artist contestant.

Outhwaite was announced as the fifth celebrity for the festive show on Wednesday evening’s episode of the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

The last contestant will be announced on Thursday’s episode of It Takes Two.