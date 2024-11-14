5 must-see movies coming in 2025: From Mission: Impossible to Bridget Jones & Marvel’s epic returns

1) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (May 21)

FOLLOWING on from 2023′s epic Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Tom Cruise is back in action as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Having retrieved both keys required to destroy the destructive AI program known as the Entity the new film will focus on Hunt’s mission to find the lost Sevastopol submarine and stop the software for good.

Hayley Atwell (Grace), Ving Rhames (Luther), Simon Pegg (Benji), Vanessa Kirby (Alanna), Esai Morales (Gabriel), Pom Klementieff (Paris) all reprise their roles from the previous films.

2) Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (February 14)

EVERYONE’S favourite diarist is back. However, despite finally marrying Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy and living happily ever after in Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) this time round we find Bridget juggling life as a widowed single mum of two.

After mourning Mark for four years Bridget is encouraged to start dating again but in typical Jones fashion it’s far from a straightforward affair. Especially given the return of Hugh Grant’s caddish Daniel Cleaver and the introduction of two new love interests in Mr Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and the younger, roguish Roxster (Leo Woodall).

Renée Zellweger returns in her iconic role as Bridget and despite Darcy’s demise Colin Firth will appear in some flashback scenes. Emma Thompson will reprise her role as Dr Rawlings with other familiar faces including Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones as Bridget’s parents, Colin and Pamela.

3) Disney’s Snow White (March 21)

SNOW White is the next Disney classic to receive the live action treatment.

Directed by Marc Webb and co-written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, the film will star West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

4) Captain America: Brave New World (February 14)

FOLLOWING on from the finale of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this latest blockbuster from Marvel sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), formerly known as The Falcon, adjusting to his new role as Captain America.

However, it’s not long before Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). He must soon discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

5) Thunderbolts (May 5)

MARVEL’S second 2025 offering sees a group of supervillains turned heroes go on missions for the government.

Featuring Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylendko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, (Harrison Ford).