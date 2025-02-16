Entertainment

2025 Bafta film award winners in full

Conclave was named best film at the Baftas in London.

Mikey Madison won the Bafta film award for best actress for her role in Anora
Mikey Madison won the Bafta film award for best actress for her role in Anora (James Manning/PA)
By Lynn Rusk, PA

Here is the full list of winners for the 78th Bafta film awards.

– Special visual effects: Dune: Part Two

– Children’s and family film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Camila Cabello presents Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek with the best children’s and family film award for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl in the press room at the Baftas
Camila Cabello presents Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek with the best children’s and family film award for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl in the press room at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

– Outstanding debut by a British writer, director, and producer: Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt

– Production design: Wicked

– Film not in the English language: Emilia Perez

– Sound: Dune: Part Two

– Original score: The Brutalist

Adrien Brody attending the Baftas
Adrien Brody attending the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

– Original screenplay: A Real Pain writer Jesse Eisenberg

– Adapted screenplay: Conclave writer Peter Straughan

– Animated film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

– Supporting actor: Kieran Culkin

Zoe Saldana was named best supporting actress for her role in Emilia Perez
Zoe Saldana was named best supporting actress for her role in Emilia Perez (Ian West/PA)

– Supporting actress: Zoe Saldana

– Casting: Sean Baker and Samantha Quan for Anora

– Editing: Conclave

– Cinematography: The Brutalist

– Short film: Rock, Paper, Scissors

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema: MediCinema

Warwick Davis in the press room after winning the Bafta fellowship award
Warwick Davis in the press room after winning the Bafta fellowship award (Ian West/PA)

– Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

– Short animation: Wander To Wonder

– Best costume design: Wicked

– Make up and hair: The Substance

– Outstanding British film: Conclave

Conclave picked up best film
Conclave picked up best film (Ian West/PA)

– EE rising star: David Jonsson

– Director: Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

– Bafta fellowship: Warwick Davis

– Actor: Adrien Brody

– Actress: Mikey Madison

– Film: Conclave