2025 Bafta film award winners in full

Here is the full list of winners for the 78th Bafta film awards.
– Special visual effects: Dune: Part Two
– Children’s and family film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
– Outstanding debut by a British writer, director, and producer: Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt
– Production design: Wicked
– Film not in the English language: Emilia Perez
– Sound: Dune: Part Two
– Original score: The Brutalist
– Original screenplay: A Real Pain writer Jesse Eisenberg
– Adapted screenplay: Conclave writer Peter Straughan
– Animated film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
– Supporting actor: Kieran Culkin
– Supporting actress: Zoe Saldana
– Casting: Sean Baker and Samantha Quan for Anora
– Editing: Conclave
– Cinematography: The Brutalist
– Short film: Rock, Paper, Scissors
– Outstanding British contribution to cinema: MediCinema
– Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
– Short animation: Wander To Wonder
– Best costume design: Wicked
– Make up and hair: The Substance
– Outstanding British film: Conclave
– EE rising star: David Jonsson
– Director: Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
– Bafta fellowship: Warwick Davis
– Actor: Adrien Brody
– Actress: Mikey Madison
– Film: Conclave